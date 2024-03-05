Biden's statements came while he was in the US state of Maryland on Tuesday.

Biden told reporters: “The hostage deal and reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip are now in the hands of Hamas.”

He continued: “There must be a ceasefire, otherwise the situation in Jerusalem will become very dangerous during the month of Ramadan.”

He stressed: “More aid must enter Gaza, and there are no excuses for that.”

For its part, Hamas accused Israel of practicing “procrastination tactics” in dealing with ceasefire initiatives.

Hamas leader Osama Hamdan said that there would be no exchange of detainees until after the ceasefire was announced.