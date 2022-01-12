Biden, the battle for electoral reform

The White House he placed his support for electoral reform on the table of civil rights, opposed by the obstruction of the Republicans. For the ok it takes 60 votes out of 100. Under pressure from the dem, Joe Biden said he was “tired of keeping silent but willing to support any useful method for voting and approving legislation”. “I will not back down. I will not hesitate. I will defend your right to vote and our democracy against enemies from within and without”, the President said in his speech at Clarke Atlanta University. Biden considered the fight against restrictive Republican rules to be “the most significant test for American democracy since the civil war”.

Biden, a battle for the soul of America

For the president “the battle for the soul of America is not over because democracy is not guaranteed if the vote is not protected. And this is the time to decide, to defend our elections and our democracy, because there will be no other option than to change the rules of the Senate, including the end of filibuster “. In the hands of a Congress, divided in half, there are two initiatives to create a federal legislative framework useful for curbing the proliferation of regulations which, according to many, are intended to “deny or reduce the right of blacks to vote”. What the White House aspires to is that, once and for all, the rules known as John Lewis Advancement of Voting Rights Act and Freedom to Vote Act go ahead. “This is one of those defining moments. Really. People will be judged by history by their position before and after these votes, “Biden said.” History will judge, so you need to make sure people understand how important what is happening is.

Biden, the reform voted by January 17, a day in remembrance of Marthin Luther King

If everything goes according to schedule, the electoral reform should be voted on by next Monday, January 17, public holiday in the United States, to remember Martin Luther King. THE The president’s messages were very strong on this theme “Shall we choose democracy instead of autocracy, light instead of shadow, justice instead of injustice?” But the democratic front is not compact especially in the distance of thought between Washington and the political organizations or local activists With this action Biden has again denounced the facts of Capitol Hill decided by the Republicans and Donald Trump (according to the president) to overturn the 2020 elections and limit the vote. A battle, that of Biden, difficult because it falls into his own worst picture peak but which, if won, could help him in the next mid-term elections. Elections that, at the moment, appear to be rather risky for the Democrat.