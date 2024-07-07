“President Biden, is the Democratic Party with you?”. Joe Biden responds “Yes”as he steps off Air Force One for the campaign stop in Pennsylvania. The answer of the president of the United States to the journalists’ question, however, risks being denied hour after hour by the growing fibrillation within the Democratic Party. The voices against the president’s candidacy and in favor of his exit are increasing: the disastrous televised confrontation 10 days ago with Donald Trump has blown the cork and the president’s reaction – from the interview with Abc News to the rallies of the last few days – do not seem capable of reversing the trend.

While Biden spends Sunday in Pennsylvania, the meeting organized by Hakeem Jeffries, a point of reference for the Democrats in the House of Representatives, takes place. According to CNN, among the participants of the ‘call’ that lasted about 2 hours, several voices are raised calling for the president to step back.

Dem Nightmare: Biden Defeated and Republican House

Congressmen are not only afraid of defeat in the presidential election: the danger is that a Biden collapse in the November vote will weigh decisively on the composition of the House. The number of representatives against the president’s candidacy, it seems, exceeds that of supporters.

The names of the ‘no Biden’ Democrats are also leaking out: Mark Takano, Adam Smith, Jim Himes, Joe Morelle, Susan Wild and Jerry Nadler, according to a source cited by the broadcaster. With Biden’s exit, according to the prevailing line, the nomination should go to Vice President Kamala Harris. The meeting should not produce formal consequences in the immediate future.

(Almost) ultimatum to the president: step back by Friday?

The ‘no Biden’ camp, however, will not wait long, according to the picture outlined by Axios. Dozens of Democratic members of the US Congress are on the verge of coming out in the open, with statements and press releases, to ask the president to give up the race for the White House. The newspaper refers to a rapidly growing number of Democrats “praying and scheming” to convince the head of the White House to step down, hoping that “everyone, from Obama to congressional leaders, will beg Biden to withdraw by this Friday”.