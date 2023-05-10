US President Joe Biden expressed his thanks to the UAE for working jointly with the United States to make the “Climate Agricultural Innovation” initiative a success, which aims to double investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation and support globally. This came at the end of the activities of the “Agricultural Innovation for Climate” summit, which was launched two days ago in Washington and was organized by the US Department of Agriculture in cooperation with the Ministry of Change, Climate and Environment, with the participation of Minister of Climate Change and Environment Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi and a number of ministers, governmental and non-governmental officials from the initiative’s partners from various countries of the world. . During a recorded speech to the summit attendees, Biden indicated that agriculture is one of the main pillars in facing the challenges of the global climate crisis.

He stressed that the “Agricultural Innovation for the Climate” initiative, since its inception two years ago, has succeeded in attracting more partners from around the world to find solutions to promote agricultural innovations according to sustainable foundations.

Biden said: “Agricultural innovations have succeeded in preserving and improving the lives of billions of people around the world. Together, we can continue on this path, and we can enhance the global food supply, improve the incomes of farmers, as well as protect our planet, as future generations depend on us. The “Agricultural Innovation for Climate” initiative was launched in 2021, in cooperation between the UAE and the United States of America, on the sidelines of the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in 2021.

During the “Climate Agricultural Innovation” summit, pledges were announced to invest more than $13 billion in innovative agricultural systems and projects, in addition to the growth of the initiative’s partners to more than 500 governmental and non-governmental organizations around the world. The Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Affairs, John Kerry, expressed his happiness in cooperating with the UAE in launching the Agricultural Innovation for Climate Initiative two years ago during the meetings of the United Nations Climate Conference COP26 in Glasgow, stressing that the success of the initiative so far means a lot.

Kerry pointed out that agriculture represents about 33% of carbon emissions in the world, and the world will not be able to reach climate neutrality without applying radical solutions to agricultural systems, describing that process as a battle that we should come out of with solutions that are applied on the ground because the lives of many people depend on it. For her part, Al-Muhairi thanked US President Joe Biden for his great support for the Agricultural Innovation for Climate Initiative.

She expressed her confidence in the ability of the initiative, in cooperation with all partners around the world, to bring about a tangible positive change in terms of investing in sustainable agricultural innovations and activating its role in enhancing global food security and limiting the repercussions of climate change. Her Excellency also thanked US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and his team for contributing to the success of the initiative in cooperation with the UAE and participating countries and organizations, and for highlighting the world’s ability to find practical and innovative solutions to develop the agricultural sector around the world.

She said: «As the UAE prepares to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28, we are keen to maintain the momentum by leading discussions on the development of global agricultural systems. world food and enhance its response to the challenges of climate, food security and nutrition concerns around the world. She added: “As COP28 approaches, we reaffirm our commitment to the issues of climate change and food security. By working together, we can find innovative solutions to our challenges and create a more sustainable and equitable future for all.”

During the activities of the closing day of the “Agricultural Innovation for Climate” summit today, it was announced that the “Innovation for Climate Change, Food Security and Agriculture” mission was launched with the aim of mobilizing more investments and support to expand the scope of agricultural and climate innovations globally by proposing mechanisms to encourage innovation in climate, food security and agriculture. This coincides with the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), which is being hosted by the UAE this year. During a special session, Michael Kremer, a Nobel Prize winner and professor at the University of Chicago, announced the launch of the “Innovation for Climate Change, Food Security and Agriculture” mission to be an engine for mobilizing more global investments to enhance efforts to promote climate-smart agriculture in the world, and to propose mechanisms to encourage innovation in the areas of climate, food security and agriculture. Until the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28, which will be hosted by the UAE, next November.