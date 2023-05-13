The photo that Pedro Sánchez had been longing for for two years is now a reality. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, today received the President of the Government in the Oval Office of the White House, thanking him for his “commitment” to Ukraine and showing his admiration for the “tremendous work”, he said, that the Government is doing Spanish in terms of immigration, an issue that the world’s leading power faces as a great challenge and that especially today covers all the news in the North American country. Visibly satisfied, Sánchez has praised Biden as a benchmark for him for his defense of democratic values, which is fighting for “just causes” that challenge the world. Relations between the two nations, the socialist president wanted to emphasize, are “excellent” and the US has a committed and “stable” partner in Spain. A gesture that his host has returned thanking him for the deployment that he is protecting at the US military base in the Cadiz town of Rota, which will go from four to six destroyers after the agreement sealed by both administrations within the framework of the NATO summit. held last June in Madrid. And he has extended this gratitude to the migration pact that will allow people who pass through the so-called “processing centers” as refugees or within circular migration programs – that is, with temporary jobs for specific campaigns – to be referred to Spain. This exchange of words, in a relaxed atmosphere

, has occurred in the brief period in the Oval Office that Biden and Sánchez have shared with accredited journalists before meeting behind closed doors. The socialist leader thus scores a goal that would be in any case given the symbolism of his meeting at the White House with Joe Biden, but which has acquired a singular relevance for the President of the Government as it coincides with the start of the disputed electoral campaign for the regional and municipal elections of 28-M. The head of the world’s still leading power has received Sánchez at the epicenter of US power, where both plan to exchange impressions on a world context conditioned by the war in Ukraine and on bilateral relations currently marked by the presidency of the European Union that Spain will assume from July 1. The interview with Biden, beyond the impact -limited, the Socialists themselves admit- that it may have on an electorate restless about domestic troubles, will contribute in the eyes of their own to consolidating Sánchez’s presidential image and establishing an international profile of whom His main opponent, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, lacks at least for now.

The interview with the leader of the first world power will have as a fundamental background the issues related to the Spanish leadership of the EU in the second half of the year. In Moncloa they underline that the contacts that Sánchez has maintained in recent months on the occasion of this event with very relevant actors in the world geopolitical context -such as the Ukrainian president Volodímir Zelenski, the Chinese Xi Jinping, the Brazilian Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Colombian Gustavo Petro or the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, in addition to other community partners – has provided him with a “very exhaustive” knowledge of the main keys and dynamics of international politics that is of great interest at this time for the United States .

Sánchez intends to address with Biden the fundamental axes of his future rotating mandate, in which the relationship with Latin America, the question of strategic autonomy, reindustrialization will play a determining role (although in the Executive they emphasize that all the controversy surrounding to the IRA, the direct aid plan for ‘green’ companies launched by the United States, is the responsibility of the Commission and Sánchez has no intention of “interfering”) and of course the war in Ukraine, an issue on which there is full tune.

This same week, on Monday, the Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, and the United States Ambassador to Spain, Julissa Reynoso, already signed the agreement reached in June during the NATO summit in Madrid whereby, to the anger of the United We can, the US Navy will be able to add another two destroyers to the four that it had authorized at the Rota base as part of the Alliance’s anti-missile shield. Initially, a modification of the Defense Cooperation Agreement between the two countries was expected, which would have forced a vote in Congress, but to avoid new tensions with the minority partner of the Executive, a formula has been sought, through a retouching in an amendment, by which that step is drawn; which did not prevent the purples from reproaching the PSOE yesterday for its performance through a harsh intervention in the lower house of deputy Gerardo Pisarello.

Reception of immigrants



On the table will also be the agreement for the regular reception of Latin American immigrants from the “processing centers” that the United States will create in Guatemala and Colombia with the aim of reducing migratory pressure on its border, a particularly relevant issue for Americans just now that the so-called Title 42 that has allowed the expulsion of immigrants on the fly with the argument of the Covid-19 pandemic is no longer applied. Sources from the Executive emphasize, in any case, that there are no established quotas, that the matter falls within the circular migration programs that Spain has already launched with several Central American and Latin American countries (to which they have accepted, point out , between 2,000 and 3,000 people) and that both the number of people arriving by this route and their refugee status will depend on the “needs” of the Spanish labor market.

The Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, who traveled in advance to Washington to prepare the meeting with the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, lowered in a joint appearance, on the other hand, the possibilities of closing an agreement for the withdrawal this Friday of the plutonium-contaminated lands in Palomares in 1966, despite the fact that both affirmed that negotiations on the matter will resume “soon”. And in Moncloa they are equally prudent with the possibility of unraveling the conflict around the tariffs imposed by the US administration on black olives, a major issue for the Spanish agricultural sector.