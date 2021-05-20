US President Joe Biden discussed with the Israeli Prime Minister an end to hostilities between Israelis and Palestinians. It is reported by CNBC with reference to the speech of the American leader with a comment on the situation in the Middle East.

Biden said that during the phone call, he welcomed the ceasefire and thanked Netanyahu for the decision to stop the ongoing fighting in less than 11 days. In addition, Biden noted that the United States will help Israel rebuild the Iron Dome air defense system to ensure the safety of its residents.

The head of the United States also said that Washington will work with the UN and other international actors to provide humanitarian assistance to the residents of the Gaza Strip and assist in its reconstruction.

Earlier, Israel accepted the Egyptian initiative for a bilateral ceasefire with Palestine. According to an official statement from the government’s press service, the Israeli security cabinet voted unanimously in favor of the decision. It is noted that the bilateral ceasefire will come into force later.

The aggravation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel began with clashes in East Jerusalem. Then, on May 10, Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, based in the Gaza Strip, began a massive shelling of Israel – in total, over three thousand rockets were fired across the country. In response, the Israeli army has called in 5,000 reservists and is launching airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are still going on. According to the latest data, since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, 10 Israelis and 220 residents of the Gaza Strip have been killed.