President of the United States Joe Biden, in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressed gratitude to him in connection with the decision of the Israeli government to cease hostilities from the Gaza Strip. On Friday, May 21, the TV channel reports. CNBC…

It is noted that the American leader during a telephone conversation welcomed the ceasefire and thanked the Israeli prime minister for the decision to stop the hostilities. In addition, Biden noted that the United States will help Israel rebuild the Iron Dome air defense system to ensure the safety of its residents.

The day before, US President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The American leader expressed hope for an early de-escalation of the conflict in the region.

Later, CNN, citing sources, said that Biden, during a telephone conversation with Netanyahu on May 19, openly demanded an early ceasefire in the conflict with Palestine. According to the channel, the American leader was extremely annoyed and used more “direct, frank and impartial” language in the conversation than before.

On May 20, the Israeli security cabinet approved a unilateral ceasefire in the conflict with Palestine. It was reported that Israel ceased fire on May 21 at 2.00 local time (coinciding with Moscow time).

In early May, the conflict between Palestine and Israel escalated. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict Arab families in East Jerusalem, which provoked riots and Palestinian protests. On May 10, the radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation. The sides exchanged missile strikes.

According to the latest information, 12 people were killed in Israel, more than 50 were seriously injured. The number of Palestinians who have died as a result of Israeli retaliatory air strikes has reached 230, of which 65 are minors. More than 1.7 thousand people were injured.