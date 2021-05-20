Joe Biden, president of the United States, during his press conference this Thursday, in Washington. Evan Vucci / AP

A day after urging Israel to reduce hostilities in order to favor a ceasefire, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, was able to mark the success of his “intensive and silent” diplomacy on Thursday, according to the definition of the White House. . The president appeared before the press in mid-afternoon on Thursday to confirm the ceasefire in the Middle East after speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The US is committed “together with the international community to rebuilding Gaza” after the Israeli bombings, Biden said, while ensuring that his country will also help Israel to replenish the Iron Dome missile defense system, put to the test. for the incessant rocket fire from the Gaza Strip during the ten days of violent escalation.

The announcement was preceded by intense diplomatic activity by the White House. In the morning, Biden spoke by phone with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdelfatá al Sisi, given Cairo’s leading role in forging the agreement, and to whom the veteran Democrat referred in his appearance before journalists, especially thanking him for his mediation. “The two leaders have analyzed the efforts to reach a ceasefire to end the present hostilities in Israel and Gaza,” the White House explained in a statement. As head of diplomacy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also contacted his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, to reiterate Washington’s expectations of seeing “a reduction in hostilities in favor of a ceasefire.”

When reporting on the call from Biden and Al Sisi, the White House spokeswoman already hinted that Washington was awaiting an imminent announcement of a ceasefire, but “obviously, we cannot anticipate agreements that are still being negotiated.” Psaki insisted on his defense of the aforementioned “intensive and silent diplomacy”, alluding to those who, especially from the Democratic ranks, have been denouncing the lack of involvement of the president to end the conflict.

At the same time, Vice President Kamala Harris informed the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, by telephone about the US diplomatic initiative in favor of a ceasefire in Gaza, and both leaders pledged to continue working to reduce tension. An important detail of the telephone communication between Harris and the Hashemite monarch was the reiteration, by Harris, of the US commitment in favor of the two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the relevance of maintaining the status quo on the Esplanade of the Mosques (for the Jews, the Temple Mount) in Jerusalem.

The ceasefire announcement came about as Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, representing the party’s most progressive faction, was submitting a resolution to the Senate to block a $ 735 million ($ 600 million) arms sale to Israel. million euros), since this is “fueling the conflict.” The sale was announced on May 5, and the legislative period for objections ended precisely this Thursday. Sanders’ initiative was unlikely to garner the necessary 51 votes, but it demonstrates the defiance of Biden from the most left wing of the Democratic Party. The day before, a similar draft resolution had been presented by a group of Democrats led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the House of Representatives.

