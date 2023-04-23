“Today (Sunday), on my orders, the US military carried out an operation to remove US government personnel from Khartoum,” Biden said in a statement.

He continued, “I am proud of the extraordinary commitment of our embassy staff, who have performed their duties with courage and professionalism and exemplified the friendship and connection of the United States with the people of Sudan. I am grateful for the unparalleled skill of our service members who succeeded in bringing them to safety.”

Biden also thanked Djibouti, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia, praising their “critical assistance to the success of our operation.”

The US President confirmed that he receives regular reports about his administration’s ongoing work to assist the Americans in Sudan to the extent possible, explaining: “We are also working closely with our allies and partners in this effort.”

“This tragic violence in Sudan has already claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians. It is unconscionable and must stop. The warring parties must implement an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, allow unimpeded humanitarian access and respect the will of the people of Sudan,” he added.

Biden concluded his statement, saying: “We are temporarily suspending operations at the United States Embassy in Sudan, but our commitment to the Sudanese people and the future they want for themselves is endless.”

The Rapid Support Forces, one of the two parties to the conflict in Sudan, announced earlier Sunday the evacuation of American diplomats and their families from the US embassy in Khartoum, in coordination with the United States.

Later, CNN revealed that “all American diplomats and their family members are on their way safely out of Sudan, on American military planes.”

She added, “The US embassy in Khartoum was closed with the departure of the diplomats.”