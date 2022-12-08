Washington (Union)

Yesterday, US President Joe Biden thanked the UAE for its role in facilitating the return of American citizen Brittney Grainer to the United States after the Russian authorities released her yesterday. “Grainer is now on her way back from Russia to the United States,” Biden said.

This came in a statement by the US President following the joint statement, issued by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the success of the joint Emirati-Saudi mediation led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for the release and exchange of two prisoners between the United States of America and the Russian Federation.

In a statement about Grainer’s release, His Excellency Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, said: “I would like to express our deep gratitude to our partners who contributed to achieving this outcome, especially our friends in the UAE for their assistance in the transfer process.” And the White House stated in a statement that: “President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone with Grainer after her release.” For its part, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed, yesterday, an operation to exchange detainees with the United States.