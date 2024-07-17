NEW YORK. Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid. The American media reported this, citing the president of UnidosUS, the organization that represents Hispanics and Latinos and before which Biden was expected to speak in Las Vegas. The president, however, will not attend the meeting.

“Thank you for your patience. Unfortunately, I was on the phone with President Biden. He expressed his disappointment that he could not be with us today. He just tested positive for covid,” the announcement by Janet Murguia, president and CEO of UnidosUS, as reported by CNN.