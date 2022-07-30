US President Joe Biden, 79, has experienced a resurgence of replication of the Covid-19 virus after taking Pfizer’s antiviral Paxlovid, presidential physician Kevin O’Connor said in a statement. After four negative results for the test from Tuesday to Friday, the test was positive for the presence of the virus antigen late on Saturday morning (30).

O’Connor reports that the head of state has had no re-emergence of symptoms despite this. The “rebound” of the infection would happen in “a small percentage” of patients treated with Paxlovid, which has two active ingredients that work together. In the original drug development study, this happened to 1% to 2% of patients.

Biden, who had been released from isolation because of the negatives three days ago, is back in isolation for five more, as recommended by the guidelines of the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Two presidential trips had to be cancelled. Before the positive test, he was holding meetings at the White House wearing a mask, but confident enough to remove it on Thursday during a meeting with executives.

The president has already had four doses of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine: two doses just before his inauguration in January 2021, a booster dose in September and another at the end of March this year. The omicron variant, which now dominates the pandemic with its subvariants, is less lethal than previous variants. As it accumulates changes in its genetic material, especially in places used by the immune system to neutralize the disease, it is able to better circumvent defenses acquired by vaccines or previous infections.

In Publication of June in a medical journal of the group The Lancet, Swedish researchers compared immunity acquired with previous infection (natural immunity) and hybrid immunity, which is combined with vaccines, in a sample of millions of individuals. They concluded that reinfection and hospitalization of people who had Covid and recovered “remained low for up to 20 months.” Vaccination lowered that risk a little more for nine months, but the difference in numbers was small. Scientists recommend that, if there are restrictions based on proof of immunity, pre-infection is as good as vaccination, and that it would be wrong to assume that the immunized are only the vaccinated.

Vaccines that are “pierced sieves” that do not prevent infections are a cause for concern. On a article published in the magazine PLoS Biology in 2015, in which they analyzed a virus that affects chicken, Andrew Read of Pennsylvania State University and colleagues showed that vaccines with partial reduction of virus transmission allow for a natural selection environment that favors more lethal variants.