Joe Biden stepped out of the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday morning with the momentum of someone leaving behind a bothersome illness. At 79 years old, he had tested negative for coronavirus, which was diagnosed the previous week. The joy of recovery has been short-lived: this Saturday morning, the president of the United States has tested positive again after three days of negative tests.

The “rebound” is attributed by his doctors to the Paxlovid treatment he received. Although at the moment there are no more associated complications: “There is no resurgence in the symptoms. He continues to feel quite well, ”explained in a diagnosis released by the White House the doctor Kevin C. O’Connor. “Under the circumstances, there is no reason to restart treatment at this time, but obviously we will continue to watch closely.”

That will not prevent Biden from returning to the exit box of confinement. So she will stay for the second time without traveling for the weekend to her favorite place in the world, the family home in Wilmington, Delaware, where she was scheduled to travel with the first lady, Jill Biden, this Sunday. He has also had to call off an official visit to Michigan on Tuesday.

Biden first tested positive on July 21. After five days in isolation, he tested negative Tuesday night and returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday. His case was sold by the White House as a demonstration of how far he had come in the fight against a virus that not so long ago could have endangered the life of a man his age. Biden tested negative on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before the positive result on Saturday morning.

Paxlovid “rebound” is a controversial issue in the scientific community. Initial clinical studies suggested that only about 1% to 2% of those treated with the drug that mitigates Covid symptoms experienced them again. A June study that has not been peer-reviewed found that of 13,644 adults, about 5% tested positive again within 30 days, and 6% experienced symptoms again. The president of the United States seems to have fallen into the statistical exception.

