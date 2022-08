Doctor to the Democratic president said Biden’s cough is “almost completely resolved” and tests are normal | Photo: EFE/EPA/Evan Vucci

US President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 for the seventh day in a row on Friday. However, the Democratic politician’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said in a statement that Biden’s cough is “almost completely resolved” and that he “continues to feel very well.”

“His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate, and oxygen saturation remain fully normal,” O’Connor wrote. “This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen test remained positive.”

Biden was treated with Pfizer’s antiviral Paxlovid, and there are reports of “rebound positivity” in those treated with that drug.

Biden tested positive for the first time on July 21 and last week came out of isolation after testing negative, but tested positive again on Saturday. Thus, the American president remains in isolation at the White House until testing negative.