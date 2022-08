How did you feel about this matter?

US President Joe Biden departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown the day after his return from the Middle East in Washington, D.C., USA, July 17, 2022.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, tested negative for Covid-19 this Saturday (06), but will remain isolated until a second test is carried out that confirms that the American head of state has overcome the reinfection.

“The president continues to feel fine,” Biden’s doctor Kevin O’Connor said in a letter released by the White House. He also said that the quarantine will be maintained “out of an excess of precaution”.

The White House announced on July 21 that Biden had tested positive for Covid-19. Six days later, the head of state came out of isolation after a negative test.

According to Connor, an antiretroviral pill the president took may have caused a “rebound effect,” which would have resulted in the president’s second positive.

Biden is expected to travel on Monday with US First Lady Jill Biden to Kentucky, where they will follow the state’s situation following recent flooding caused by heavy rains in the state.