US presidential candidate Joe Biden has been tested for coronavirus infection. The result was negative, according to his doctor, Kevin O’Connor.

Later, Biden himself wrote on his Twitter page that he had not been diagnosed with COVID-19. He also thanked everyone who sent in messages expressing concern for his health.

Earlier, Biden’s headquarters said that the politician is being tested for coronavirus every week.

We will remind, today it became known that the US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania fell ill with the coronavirus. The head of state switched to a remote mode of work, while refusing to temporarily transfer his powers to Vice President Michael Pence, who tested negative for coronavirus. It was also reported that the infection was detected in the chairman of the National Committee of the US Republican Party.