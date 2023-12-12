Presidents met this Tuesday (Dec 12) at the White House; North American changed tone on aid to Ukrainians

Presidents Joe Biden, of the United States, and Volodymyr Zelensky, of Ukraine, met this Tuesday (Dec 12, 2023) at the White House while Congress North American blocks approval of US$61 billion assistance package for Kiev in the war against Russia.

In a conference with journalists in Washington, the US president stated that the US will continue to support Ukraine “while you can”. In 2022, however, the Democrat spoke of aid “for as long as necessary”to defeat Russia.

“We will continue to provide Ukraine with essential weapons and equipment as long as we can, but without additional funding, we are quickly reaching the end of our ability to help Ukraine respond to the urgent operational demands it faces.“, said Biden.

The North American approved financing of US$ 200 million in security aid for the country this Tuesday (Dec 12). But he warned that the measure could be the last installment of aid.

The statements were made less than a week after the Senate rejected a US$111 billion financial aid package for Ukraine and Israel. The result was a consequence of the Democratic majority in Congress not adhering to the White House's funding proposal for the countries. The text was defeated on Wednesday (Dec 8).

Now, Biden is mobilizing to have the US$61 billion approved. After meeting with Zelensky, the president asked congressmen to act quickly, as the holiday break period approaches.

According to him, leaving the approval of financial supplements until later would be “give to Putin [Vladimir Putin, presidente da Rússia] the best gift he could hope for”.

The Ukrainian president said he spoke with Biden about ways to “increase the strength of countries next year”. Zelensky said that the union between Ukraine, the United States, Europe and “all the free world” it would be the way to defeat Russia.