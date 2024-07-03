US President Joe Biden made a surprise appearance on Wednesday (3) in a video call with his re-election campaign team to say he needs them “more than ever” and “will keep fighting”.

Biden appeared on the video call with Vice President Kamala Harris, with whom he had lunch. “I need you now more than ever. I will keep fighting. We will do this until the end,” Biden declared, sources close to the campaign told EFE.

Both Biden and Kamala wanted to defend themselves from pressure for him to end his campaign after last Thursday’s debate with former President Donald Trump, in which the current president performed poorly, even showing difficulty finishing sentences.

A report published on Wednesday by the Reuters agency indicated that the leadership of the Democratic Party considers Kamala as the main alternative to replace Biden if he gives up trying for re-election.

However, the vice president herself had told CBS News the day before that Biden is the Democratic Party’s nominee and that his replacement was not being considered.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press conference that the president is not considering dropping out of the race with Trump and that he still sees himself as a “transitional candidate” for Democrats, while Kamala is seen as “the future of the party.”

Biden is under pressure from campaign donors, media outlets and party members to drop out of the race: after Representative Lloyd Doggett of Texas, another Democratic congressman, Raúl Grijalva of Arizona, made the same request in an interview with The New York Times.

“If he is the candidate [democrata]I will support him, but I think this is an opportunity to try another alternative,” Grijalva said. (With EFE Agency)