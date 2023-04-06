Washington. US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that it remains to be seen whether artificial intelligence is dangerous, but he believes technology companies need to ensure their products are safe before bringing them to market.

Biden met with his science and technology advisory council to discuss the risks and opportunities that rapid advances in artificial intelligence pose for users and national security.

“AI can help address some very difficult challenges, like disease and climate change, but it also has to address potential risks to our society, our economy, and our national security,” Biden told the group, which includes academics as well as as executives at Microsoft and Google.

In recent months, artificial intelligence has risen to the forefront of the global conversation following the launch of the popular ChatGPT, which has helped spark a race among tech giants to develop similar tools, while raising ethical and social concerns about the technology capable of generating compelling prose or images that appear to be the work of human beings.

While tech companies should always be responsible for the security of their products, Biden’s reminder reflects something new: the emergence of easy-to-use AI tools that can generate manipulative content and realistic-looking synthetic media known as deepfakessaid Rebecca Finley, chief executive of the industry-backed Partnership on AI.

The White House noted that the president used the meeting on AI to “discuss the importance of protecting rights and security to ensure responsible innovation and adequate safeguards,” in addition to reiterating his call on Congress to pass laws protecting children and limit data collection by tech companies.

Italy last week temporarily blocked ChatGPT on data privacy grounds, and European Union lawmakers have been negotiating new rules to limit high-risk AI products in the bloc’s 27 countries.

Instead, “The United States has taken a hands-off approach to commercial AI development,” said Russell Wald, executive director for policy and society at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence.