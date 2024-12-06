President Joe Biden is considering preventive pardons for officials and allies before Donald Trump takes office. According to sources close to the discussions, the objective is to protect them from possible retaliation by the president-elect,

The debate on general pardons, advanced by Politicalis still in a preliminary phasealthough Biden has discussed the idea with senior members of his team. This discussion follows Biden’s recent pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, who was cleared of tax and gun charges. This type of clemency, which covers theoretical crimes since 2014, is reminiscent of the massive pardon granted by Gerald Ford to Richard Nixon after the Watergate scandal.

The issue has gained relevance following Trump’s nominations, such as that of Pam Bondi, former attorney general of Florida, to lead the Department of Justice, and Kash Patel, known for his extreme positions, as director of the FBI. Patel has publicly stated his intention to “go after” Trump’s critics, stoking fears of political retaliation.

Among the names that have circulated as possible beneficiaries Among the pardons are figures such as former Representative Liz Cheney, Anthony Fauci and special counsel Jack Smith, who have been the target of attacks from the right.

However, some of the potential beneficiaries, such as Senator Adam Schiff, oppose the idea, arguing that it could give the impression that they have committed a crime.

Meanwhile, others, like Olivia Troye, a former adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, have expressed their concern about retaliation and legal threats they face because of their criticism of Trump. “I haven’t committed any crimes,” Troye said, “but these are very different times.”