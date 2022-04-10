Meeting marks 75 years of bilateral relations between the countries; US tries to stop New Delhi from buying Russian oil

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting on Monday (Apr 11, 2022), the White House announced on Sunday (Apr 10).

The conversation marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries, established after Indian independence from the British Empire in 1947. It should deepen economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and will be followed by a face-to-face meeting between the chancelleries and ministries of Defense of both countries. Here’s the full statement (49 KB, in English).

The US wants to pressure India not to increase Russia’s oil import tax, embargoed by the White House since March 8. The Indian government has communicated its intention to buy part of the Russian oil to stabilize the price of commodity in markets, while Moscow signaled willingness to carry out the sale at discounts.

The meeting also intends to discuss subjects such as the “the end of the pandemic, combating the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy and defending a free, open and regulated international order”, according to the note.

The meeting is part of Washington’s efforts to make its presence felt in Asia in dispute with China. While New Delhi and Beijing are aligned on the war in Ukraine in condemning both the Russian invasion and Western sanctions against Moscow, the relationship between the countries is delicate and includes territorial disputes in the Kashmir region.

At the multilateral level, cooperation between Russia, India and China is most prominent under the BRICS, which also include Brazil and South Africa. At the end of March, the Russian Vice Chancellor Sergey Ryabkov said that the block would be in the “center of the new world order” built after the end of the pandemic and the Russo-Ukrainian conflict.

The US government statement also mentions “ongoing conversations about developing an Indo-Pacific economic framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure”. It does not specify in which sectors.

The question refers to the most ambitious project for the consolidation of China as a global power, the “New Silk Road”. The name alludes to the trade path that linked West and East over the last millennium during China’s imperial dynasties. It provides for investments and bilateral agreements with more than 140 countries, including 19 in Latin America and the Caribbean.

THE world Bank has already ranked Rota as the largest infrastructure program in the world. Since the initiative’s announcement in 2013, China’s banks and companies have financed more than $40 trillion in power plants, railways, highways, ports and telecommunication infrastructure such as 5G networks.