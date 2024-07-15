US President Biden: motives of Trump shooter still unclear

The motives of the person who shot former US President Donald Trump, as well as his possible connections, have still not been established, US President Joe Biden said. This is written by RIA News.

According to him, law enforcement agencies are investigating the case. “We don’t yet know the shooter’s motives. We don’t know his views or affiliations, whether he had help or support, whether he communicated with anyone else,” the politician listed.

Biden has been forced to change his campaign tactics in the wake of the assassination attempt, and there is a debate about how to calibrate the jabs and criticisms of Trump to focus on policy differences.

On July 13, an assassination attempt was made on the former head of the United States. The sounds of gunfire were heard during the speech of the candidate for the presidency of the United States in Pennsylvania.