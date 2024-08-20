Biden: US global leadership benefits civilization

The United States is the only world leader, which benefits the entire civilization, said American leader Joe Biden. He is quoted TASS.

“I mean literally: who can lead the world except the United States? America is winning, and that is good for the world,” the White House owner said.

In May, the head of the European Union’s foreign policy service, Josep Borrell, said that the United States had lost its status as a global hegemon.