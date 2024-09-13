Alibaba, Temu and Shein have grown in the United States at breakneck speed, almost as if it were their local market. Chinese platforms benefit from the fact that imports of goods for less than $800 are exempt from tariffs under the so-called exception de minimisThis is the gap that Chinese e-commerce platforms have taken advantage of to flood the US market with their products. Now, Joe Biden has decided to react and tighten the regulation of these imports in the face of what he considers abuses and “unfair competition” by these giants, which he does not mention by name. The measures will especially affect the textile sector.

Under the new measures, a number of products will be excluded from the tariff exemption. Products accounting for 40% of US imports and 70% of textile and apparel imports from China will no longer be covered by the exemption, according to the White House. Prices for these products will rise as the tariffs are applied.

The effect of Biden’s proposals on Spain’s Inditex is uncertain. They may also end up taxing some of its e-commerce sales, but overall they improve its competitive position against the emerging Chinese firms.

Over the past 10 years, the number of shipments entering the United States under the exemption de minimis has increased significantly, from about 140 million a year to more than 1 billion a year. They became popular with the rise of e-commerce, the pandemic, the imposition of tariffs on traditional trade and the meteoric success of Shein and Temu’s low prices.

The volume of shipments, mostly from China, makes it almost impossible to effectively monitor whether products comply with health and safety requirements, intellectual property rights or consumer protection standards. In addition, illicit synthetic drugs such as fentanyl and raw materials and machinery for the manufacture of synthetic drugs are also brought into the mix.

Most shipments entering the United States under the exemption de minimis They come from several e-commerce platforms founded in China, according to the White House, which “results in the importation of huge volumes of low-value products, such as textiles and apparel, into the U.S. market duty-free.” For Shein and Temu, selling directly to consumers not only frees them from tariffs, but also saves them from having to run warehouses and large logistics facilities.

Biden announces the measures less than two months before the presidential elections between the current vice president, Kamala Harris, and the former president, Donald Trump. The Republican has made raising tariffs and lowering taxes the magic economic policy recipes with which he goes to the polls. Harris has criticized the indiscriminate increases in tariffs as an indirect tax on consumers. This exchange of positions implies a certain ideological pirouette for both Republicans and Democrats. Protectionism, in any case, is winning the game, as demonstrated by the consensus against the purchase of US Steel by Nippon Steel.

The White House argues that the growing volume of shipments de minimis makes it increasingly difficult to detect and block imports of illegal or unsafe products. Some companies exploit the exemption to conceal shipments of illegal and dangerous products and avoid compliance with health and safety and consumer protection laws. Other entities use it to circumvent U.S. trade enforcement measures intended to level the playing field for American workers, retailers, and manufacturers.

Customers queue to enter the Shein pop-up store inside the Forever 21 store in Times Square, New York, in this file image. David Dee Delgado (Reuters)

For those small shipments that remain exempt from tariffs, the red tape is the issue. More data will be required. The proposed regulatory changes will also clarify who can benefit from the administrative exemption and require declarants to identify the person on whose behalf they are being requested. Safety and consumer protection measures will also be strengthened, with the requirement for certificates of conformity.

Greater textile protectionism

There are other measures that the Joe Biden administration wants to push through, but they would require legal changes, so it is asking Congress to act. The president wants the exemption to be completely excluded de minimis to import-sensitive products, including textiles and clothing products, and, more generally, to all those on which the United States already imposes tariffs. In fact, several initiatives in this regard are stuck on Capitol Hill.

The Biden administration wants to protect the textile sector in particular. It points out that American clothing manufacturers play a key role in the US defence industrial base and support hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the country. It believes that they “face unfair competition from several e-commerce giants founded in China.”

In addition to the reform of the exemption de minimis, The Administration will seek to support American companies in other ways. For example, it will explore ways to increase procurement of certain textile and apparel products across all agencies. It will also prioritize combating illicit textile and apparel imports through increased targeting of small package shipments, special joint trade operations, increased customs audits and foreign verifications, and expansion of the entity list under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.