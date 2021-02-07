US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a press conference on February 4. TOM BRENNER / Reuters

The Joe Biden Administration has begun the process of ending the so-called Asylum Cooperation Agreements (ACA), signed in the Trump years with El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, which allowed for the deportation of asylum seekers to these countries. This was announced this Saturday by the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in what is a first step to undo the changes to the asylum system made by the Trump Administration.

“In line with the president’s vision, we have notified the Governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras that the United States is taking this action as efforts begin to establish a cooperative and mutually respectful approach to managing migration in the region.” Blinken said in a statement.

The ACAs, signed in 2019 with the three Central American countries, required that people seeking asylum in the United States must first apply for protection in one of those countries. As part of the Trump Administration’s efforts to reduce the number of people who can seek asylum in the United States, the agreements allowed US authorities to deport applicants back to those countries from which hundreds of thousands of people were fleeing.

The agreements with El Salvador and Honduras had not yet been implemented, according to the State Department, while the one signed with Guatemala did enter into force, but deportations under its protection had stopped since March 2020 due to the pandemic. Until then, under the framework of said agreement, also called a “safe third country,” about 700 Hondurans and Salvadorans were deported from the United States to Guatemala.

“These actions do not mean that the US border is open,” warns Blinken. But the new Administration, explains the Secretary of State, believes that there are “more appropriate ways of working” with these countries. On immigration policy, President Biden expressed this week his willingness to address the “root causes” of Central American migration, arguing that Trump’s efforts to build a wall on the border, of little or no effectiveness in practice, made the action in the causes that lead people to emigrate will be neglected