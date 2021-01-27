The new President of the United States announced it on Wednesday: a moratorium will be declared to suspend the permits for drilling for hydrocarbons on federal lands and waters. Joe Biden promises, in return, to order his agencies to invest in areas economically dependent on fossil fuels, as well as support for populations particularly affected by the climate crisis.

Pressed to prove his will to return to the international battle against global warming, he announced the holding of an international summit on the subject. Organized by the United States, it would be held on April 22, Earth Day and the 5 e anniversary of the signing of the Paris Agreement. By these two gestures, Joe Biden intends to set himself apart from his predecessor by rebuilding what Donald Trump methodically demolished. Without becoming, however, more revolutionary than necessary.

If it allows him to keep his campaign promises, the “pause” on the granting of new concessions for oil and gas drilling will have no impact on the concessions already granted. She didn’t say anything afterwards either. Some environmental associations regret that the new host of the White House has not opted for a permanent ban.

In a country where these gas, oil and coal concessions brought in nearly $ 11.7 billion in government revenues in 2019, hostile reactions to the announcement did not fail to erupt soon after. here formulated. “Limiting the exploitation (of fossil fuels) on state lands and waters is nothing less than a policy to import more oilSaid Mike Sommers, president of the largest federation of oil and gas industry professionals in the United States.

Still, the view of environmental issues by the new president contrasts with that of the old one. Beyond this moratorium, the United States will also commit to preserving the integrity of 30% of federal lands and waters by 2030 in order to halt the loss of biodiversity, promises Joe Biden. He also intends to make climate considerations an essential element of US diplomacy and security policies. A scientific council composed of experts will be reconstituted. The Democratic President also intends to present to Congress next month his $ 2 trillion climate plan, which is supposed to put green measures at the heart of the US economy.

The first world power will once again “sit down at the table of discussions with the others”

Convened outside the UN framework, the international summit that he calls for aims, finally, to officially put the United States back on the rails of a diplomacy that they had left so thunderously. A few months before the next COP26 on climate, scheduled for November 2026 in Glasgow, it will be an opportunity for the world’s leading power to “sit down at the table of discussions with the others”, underlines David Waskow, of the World Resources Institute. While China and Europe have already stepped up their long-term greenhouse gas reduction ambitions, the United States will seek to prove that they are just as capable of taking the leadership in the fight against reheating. At least in the speech.