US President Joe Biden arrived in kyiv on Monday on a surprise visit, where he was able to meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski. The visit comes four days after one year of the start of the invasion of the country launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden was one of the few Western leaders who had not yet visited Ukraine. The US president has announced $500 million in additional aid and new sanctions against Russia.-Editorial-









