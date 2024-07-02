The Democratic president said in a televised address that the decision “fundamentally creates a new principle and a dangerous precedent, because (the president’s) powers will no longer be limited by the law.”

Earlier Monday, the US Supreme Court ruled that Trump could not be sued for any actions that fell within his constitutional powers as president while in office.

According to the decision, Trump can only be sued for private actions.

The ruling is historic, as it recognizes for the first time some form of presidential immunity from prosecution.

Trump hailed the ruling in a post, writing: “A huge win for our Constitution and our Democracy. Proud to be an American.”