In an endorsement that highlights growing concerns in Washington about the security of Americans' data, President Joe Biden on Friday expressed his support for legislation that could culminate in a ban on the video-sharing app TikTok in the United States. This application, extremely popular among younger generations, has come under the spotlight due to fears that user data could be accessed by the Chinese government, given the ownership of TikTok by the Chinese company ByteDance. The legislation, which won unanimous approval from the US House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday, requires ByteDance to divest its ownership of TikTok or face an effective ban in the US. The speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, has shown his support for the bill, announcing that it will soon be put to a full vote in the House.

Responding to reporters' questions about the legislation, Biden said, “If the bill passes, I will sign it.” This statement comes after the White House provided technical support in drafting the bill, although spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre had previously admitted that the legislative text “needs some changes” before reaching a form that could receive approval. full support of the President. Former President Donald Trump expressed his opposition to the ban through a post on the Truth Social platform on Thursday, arguing that it would benefit rival platform Facebook. This contrary position follows the executive action, later revoked, taken by Trump at the end of his presidency, which aimed to ban TikTok and another popular app, WeChat, from US territory.