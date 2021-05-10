US President Joe Biden, at a summit with NATO allies from Eastern Europe, supported “strengthening deterrence” on the continent. This was announced on May 10 at a briefing by the White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Psaki, referring to Biden’s words, indicated that the American leader expressed support for the alliance’s defensive positions. At the same time, NATO’s strategic rivals, among which China and Russia are usually named, were not mentioned.

“He (Biden – Ed.) Underlined a commitment to rebuilding alliances and strengthening transatlantic relations and conveyed a desire to work with our nine allies in Central Europe, the Baltics on the full spectrum of global issues, including health security, climate change, energy security and economic recovery.” – said Psaki at a briefing, which was broadcast on YouTube.

On May 6, the White House announced that the Biden administration supports Ukraine’s entry into NATO.

However, political scientist and economist Alexander Dudchak believes that such statements are just a continuation of the previous rhetoric of Washington, which believes that in order for Ukraine to join the alliance, Kiev needs to fulfill a number of requirements. However, “they are rather vague, they can be performed forever, but the main thing is that Ukraine has an incentive to drag on,” the expert said.