US President Biden supports a moratorium on the death penalty at the federal level

US President Joe Biden supports a moratorium on federal executions. This was announced by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. TASS.

According to her, the White House is alarmed by reports of the execution of Kenneth Smith, who was killed in a new way. “The President was deeply concerned about the way the death penalty was carried out,” she said.

In July 2021, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland established a moratorium on federal executions. However, each state has the right to independently execute criminals.

It was previously reported that Kenneth Eugene Smith, who was executed for the first time in the United States using pure nitrogen, experienced agony before his death. According to media reports, he was choking for 19 minutes.