White House spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki said US President Joseph Biden agrees with the need to update overseas military policy. TASS.

“He agrees that the authority to use military force has existed for 20 years and it is high time to renew it,” Psaki said.

She noted that discussions are already underway with lawmakers on this issue.

At the same time, Psaki stressed that the recent strikes in Syria, ordered by Biden, were carried out legally from the point of view of American law.

Recall that the United States launched an air strike on the facility, which is used by Iran-backed paramilitary groups in eastern Syria. The airstrike was reportedly ordered by Biden.

Biden later named the reason for the airstrike in Syria. He claims that pro-Iranian militias in the SAR were going to attack American troops again.