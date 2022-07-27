CNN: US President Biden supported the idea to exchange entrepreneur Booth for Whelan and Greiner

The US administration offered Russia to exchange businessman Viktor Bout for the Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner. About it informs CNN, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

This idea was supported by US President Joe Biden. It is noted that the corresponding proposal to the Russian side was sent back in June. However, its details are not specified. According to the channel, further developments depend on Russia.

At the same time, the Kremlin declined to comment on reports of the US proposal. “No comment,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question whether Moscow had received a corresponding proposal from Washington.

What is known about Greiner?

Two-time U.S. Olympic basketball champion Brittney Griner was arrested on March 5. She was detained at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport. She is charged with drug smuggling.

Greiner wrote a letter to Biden. The appeal of the athlete was transmitted to the White House through her representatives. In the letter, she asked to be released and expressed her fear that she would never be able to return home. The basketball player called on the head of the White House to do everything to help her free herself.

I voted for the first time in 2020 and chose you. I believe in you. I can do a lot of good in freedom if you help me restore it. Brittney Greiner Two-time Olympic basketball champion from the USA

Biden responded to the basketball player’s letter. He also, along with US Vice President Kamala Harris, spoke with the wife of the athlete Sherell Griner.

See also Al Ain Historic Sites in the School Curriculum The president assured Sherell that he was working to get Brittney released as soon as possible. He also wrote a letter that Britney Griner will send today. White House

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said US authorities are working as a matter of priority to release the basketball player arrested in Russia along with “other wrongfully held” Americans abroad.

We are committed to securing the release of all US citizens who have been wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia or other parts of the world. Karine Jean-Pierre White House Press Secretary

Greiner has been performing in Russia since 2015, defending the colors of the UMMC from Yekaterinburg. Greiner has won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA.

What is known about Whelan?

Former US Marine Paul Whelan has been sentenced in Russia to 16 years on espionage charges. He holds US, UK, Canadian and Irish citizenship. The defense wants him to serve time at home. However, the Court of Appeal recognized the refusal of the Supreme Court of Mordovia to consider the issue of extradition of the convict to the United States as legitimate.

Related materials:

The US has repeatedly pressed for Whelan’s release, but Russian diplomats have repeatedly reminded Washington that, unlike the Russians, who are often detained and convicted in the US for spurious reasons, Whelan was arrested for a serious crime.

His brother David spoke about the problems with the release of a relative, explaining that the US authorities were at an impasse in this matter.

See also Ius scholae reads by the summer. Citizenship before the age of 18. It's right? Unfortunately, the US government is deadlocked by Paul’s unfair conclusion. Paul deserves something more than words. Our family took action to help him. It’s time for the US government to do the same David Whelan Brother of former US Marine Paul Whelan

Last year, Whelan asked Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov to conduct an investigation into corruption in Mordovian correctional colony No. 17 (IK-17).

Corruption here knows no bounds. It’s about theft, extortion, revenge… Paul Whelan Former US Marine

According to him, the leadership of the colony covers employees who interfere with the work of lawyers and forge documents. He also added that there are even rats in IK-17.

Who is Viktor Bout?

Victor Booth is in the Marion Federal Penitentiary in Illinois. Arrested in Thailand in 2008 at the request of Washington, in April 2012, the court sentenced him to 25 years in prison in a case of conspiracy to sell weapons to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). In the United States, this organization is considered a terrorist organization. The Russian pleaded not guilty.

His wife Alla But announced a sharp deterioration in her husband’s health. The family of the Russian is concerned about the failure to provide him with medical care.

An unknown skin disease that started in Viktor in December last year from a small patch of skin near the eye has now spread to all healthy skin, and Viktor can no longer sleep from severe itching and pain. See also Warning of heavy rain and strong winds in Egypt..and this is the "peak day" Alla But Wife of Viktor Bout

According to the woman, she spoke with Bout on the phone on June 2. Then he told her about his health. She noted that the prison administration had never called a Russian doctor for six months, except for the prison paramedic. She said that the said specialist gave the Russian a shampoo and prescribed an ointment based on sulfides, which caused an allergy.

Victor complains about his health in the most extreme cases, when the problem is really serious. This is the third time in 14 years in prison. Alla But Wife of Viktor Bout

Russian lawyer Steve Zissou believes that Bout should be exchanged for basketball player Brittney Griner. “Her crime is less serious than [делом Пола] Whelan, who is accused of espionage, ”said the lawyer.

Zissou added that the Russian government should under no circumstances consider releasing any of the US prisoners in the country unless the US extradites the businessman to Moscow at the next exchange.

According to him, Bout is serving a sentence in prison longer than Greiner, Whelan and Trevor Reed, convicted in Russia for violence against a law enforcement officer.