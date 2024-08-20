“America, I gave you the best.” A moving Joe Biden on stage at the Democratic Convention in Chicagogreeted by a four-minute standing ovation from delegates, delivered a speech in defense of his mandate and in honor and support of Kamala Harris. The president’s family was also on stage, introduced by his daughter Ashley and accompanied by his wife Jill, “my rock” as Biden called her.

The president’s speech lasted just under an hour, between the themes the elections, the farewell to the candidacy and the support for the vice president in the race for the White House, the frontal attack on Trump, but also the war in Gaza.

Kamala Harris then joined President Joe Biden on stage after his remarks. “I love you,” the vice president whispered as she hugged the U.S. leader.

Support for Harris: “She will be a historic president”

Ahead of the November challenge against Donald Trump, the Dems, the outgoing US president explains, are now “in a battle for the very soul of America”. “I promise that I will be the best volunteer that the Harris and Walz campaign has ever seen,” he said, asking everyone to join the effort. America, he explained, “must continue to be a place of possibility not just for a few of us, but for all of us”.

Biden then admitted that he had made many mistakes in his career, but also that he had given his heart and soul to the nation. “America, I gave you my best,” he said as he passed the baton to the vice presidential candidate.

For the US leader, Kamala Harris will be a “president our children could look up to,” “a president respected by world leaders, because she already is. She will be a president we can all be proud of, and she will be a historic president who will leave her mark on the future of America,” he said. Referring to his own experience, he then quipped: “Like many of our best presidents, she was also vice president.”

Farewell to the Race for the White House

The American leader summed up his political career in one sentence: “Too young to be in the Senate because I was not yet 30. And too old to remain president.” Biden then said he did not hold any grudges against the other Democrats who asked him to abandon the 2024 race.

“All this talk about how I’m angry at all the people who said I should resign is not true,” Biden said, as the crowd chanted “We love Joe.” “I love my country more, and we need to preserve our democracy,” he added.

“Trump? You can’t love the US only when you win”

Biden then touted the achievements of his administration, thus taking aim at Trump who, he explained, “has never built anything.”

“How can we have the strongest economy in the world without the best infrastructure in the world? Donald Trump promised new infrastructure every week every week but after four years he hasn’t built anything,” he said.

President Biden then returned to the events of January 6, with the storming of Capitol Hill at the beginning of his term. “I raised my right hand and swore an oath to you and to God to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and to faithfully execute the office of president of the United States,” Biden said, recalling his inauguration four years ago. “Before me was a city surrounded by the National Guard. Behind me was the Capitol that, just two weeks earlier, had been overrun by a violent mob. What I knew then in my heart, and what I know now, is that political violence has no place in America.”

“You can’t just say you love your country when you win,” Biden said to Trump, then listed historic events that had occurred since he took office, including a global pandemic.

“I stand before you on this August night to tell you that democracy has prevailed. Democracy has delivered. And now democracy must be preserved,” Biden said.

“Gaza? Too many innocent victims”

President Biden also referenced the war between Israel and Hamas during his speech, saying that protesters outside the convention “have some reason.”

“We are working around the clock to prevent a wider war and reunite the hostages with their families and immediately increase humanitarian assistance in health and food to Gaza. To end the civilian suffering of the Palestinian people and finally finally secure a ceasefire and end this war,” Biden said. “Those protesters on the streets are right, innocent people are being killed on both sides,” Biden added.

Hillary Clinton on stage too: “Together, create cracks in the glass ceiling”

Also on stage in support of the candidate was Hillary Clinton. The former White House candidate emphasized how Harris could make history if she were to become the first woman elected president, referring to the proverbial “glass ceiling” that the former secretary of state tried but failed to break during her 2016 campaign for the presidency.

“Together, we have created many cracks in the highest and hardest glass ceiling,” Clinton told the crowd of the race eight years ago. “On the other side of that glass ceiling is Kamala Harris, raising her hand and taking the oath of office as our 47th president of the United States,” Hillary said.

Clinton — the first woman to win a major party presidential nomination — said Democrats and Democratic women were “writing a new chapter in American history,” citing two former New York congresswomen, Shirley Chisholm, the first woman to run for the Democratic presidential nomination, and Geraldine Ferraro, the first woman to be nominated for vice president.