North American made statement criticizing Russian attacks and said he cannot disappoint Ukrainians

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, stated on Friday (Dec 29, 2023) that the country could actively participate in the war between Russia and Ukraine if Vladimir Putin continues with large-scale attacks against the neighboring nation. Here's the complete of the statement issued by the White House (PDF – 47 KB, in English).

“When dictators and autocrats are allowed to operate in Europe ignoring the rules, the risk increases that the United States will be directly attracted [no conflito]“, Biden wrote. According to the North American, the Russian offensive carried out on Friday (Dec 29) was “the biggest air raid since the start of the war”.

According to Ukrainian authoritiesat least 30 people died and at least 150 others were injured after Russia launched around 158 missiles and drones against the capital Kiev, Odessa, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Lviv and Zaporizhzhia. “Russia hit us with almost everything it has in its arsenal”, he said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The offensive hit a maternity hospital, shopping centers and residential areas in Ukraine. “It is a stark reminder to the world that after almost 2 years of this devastating war, Putin's objective remains unchanged. He seeks to destroy Ukraine and subjugate its people. He must be stopped,” declared Biden.

The North American also signaled that, unless Congress takes “urgent measures” in 2024, the country will not be able to continue sending military equipment to Ukraine. “Congress must step up and act without further delay”stated the president. “We cannot disappoint Ukraine. History will judge severely those who do not respond to the call of freedom.”he said.

The US Congress has blocked approval of a $61 billion assistance package for Ukraine. Before releasing the funds, congressmen want President Biden to authorize an increase in resources to combat the entry of immigrants across the border with Mexico. Since the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the US government has sent more than $75 million to Kiev, including humanitarian, financial and military support.

The Pentagon currently has $4.4 billion available to supply weapons directly to Kiev from the U.S. Defense Department's stockpile, according to spokesman Garron Garn. However, the transfer of these weapons is limited by the need for financing to replenish national stocks, which are almost depleted.

Biden's proposed Emergency Security Budget, under discussion on Capitol Hill, is $111 billion. This supplement would include more than US$60 billion in aid for Ukraine, more than US$14 billion for Israel, in addition to financing for Taiwan.