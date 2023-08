How did you feel about the content of this article?

The President of the United States told reporters that “not much happens in Russia that Putin is not behind” | Photo: EFE/EPA/NATHAN HOWARD

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, suggested this Wednesday (23) that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, could be behind the death (still not officially confirmed) of the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

In conversation with journalists in South Lake Tahoe, California, Biden recalled that in July he said that Prigozhin should be careful with what he ate after a riot by the Wagner Group against the Russian government, which took place on June 24, had failed.

“You may remember, I was asked about this,” Biden said on Wednesday. “I’m not sure what happened, but I’m not surprised. Not much happens in Russia that Putin is not behind. But I don’t know enough to answer [se realmente a queda do avião foi um

atentado].”

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), which launched an investigation into the plane crash, said Prigozhin’s name was on the passenger list of an Embraer business jet that crashed in Russia’s Tver region.

The three pilots and seven passengers on board died, according to the agency. Eight bodies would have already been rescued.