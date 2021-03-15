US President Joe Biden believes that first it is better to wait until the end of the investigation against New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, and only then raise the question of his impeachment against the background of allegations of sexual harassment. He stated this on Sunday, March 14, at a briefing, answering a question from journalists.

“I think we need to see where the investigation will lead,” quotes the president TASS…

On March 13, US President Joe Biden said that women need to be heard accusing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of harassment. Jen Psaki expressed the position of the head of the White House.

On March 12, Democrats Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, representing the state of New York in the US Senate, called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to step down because of the scandal that erupted. According to them, the governor “lost the trust” of New Yorkers and key politicians. Prior to that, at least 11 Democrats representing the state in the country’s lower house of legislature made a similar appeal.

Also on March 12, two more women made allegations of inappropriate behavior against the governor. They are journalist Jessica Bakeman, who covered the Cuomo administration, and an unnamed employee of Cuomo.

Earlier, six women accused Cuomo of inappropriate behavior. We are talking about the former adviser to the governor Lindsay Boylan, ex-press assistant Karen Hinton, policy adviser Ana Liss, as well as another former adviser and two unnamed women.

On March 8, GOP representatives in the New York State Legislature announced that they intend to submit a resolution of impeachment to the governor.