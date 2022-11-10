US President Joe Biden suggested checking American businessman Elon Musk for connections with other countries. He announced this on November 9th.

“I think Musk’s collaboration or technical ties with other countries deserve to be checked to see if he’s doing something inappropriate or not. I suggest that this is worth a look,” Biden said at a press conference.

At the same time, the American leader noted that he did not blame the Mask for anything, but simply wanted this issue to be studied.

On October 3, Musk posted a series of tweets on the situation in Ukraine. To resolve the conflict, he proposed holding repeated referendums in the liberated territories of Donbass under the supervision of the UN, to stop disputing the ownership of Crimea by the Russian Federation, and also to end the conflict and move on to negotiations.

On October 6, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow was considering Musk’s plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine as part of a public discussion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, in turn, that unlike many professional diplomats, Musk is trying to find ways to achieve peace. At the same time, Peskov stressed that achieving peace without fulfilling the conditions of the Russian side would not be possible.

Former Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk reacted sharply to Musk’s proposal to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, speaking obscenely about the American billionaire for his ideas. Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office, also reacted to Musk’s tweet. He proposed “subjecting Russia to demilitarization and mandatory denuclearization.”

Later, on October 22, The Washington Post, citing government sources and people close to the businessman, reported that Musk was worried by the US authorities due to increased political influence. According to the publication, officials fear his “power and recklessness.”

On October 25, the White House said that the views of Musk and the US administration on the situation around Ukraine diverge. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Kyiv should make its own decision on the possibility of negotiations with the Russian Federation.