From: Simon Schröder

The TV debate turned out to be a major defeat for President Biden. Polls show that four months before the presidential election, Trump is clearly ahead.

Washington DC – After Joe Biden’s disastrous performance in the TV debate against Donald Trump The current poll results reflect what many Democrats had feared: Biden did not fare well after the debate. According to the survey by the polling institute AtlasIntel, former President Trump is ahead by more than five percent.

In the survey, 45.5 percent voted for Donald Trump, whereas Joe Biden only reached 40.3 percent. A clear lead for Trump four months before the presidential election in November. A total of 1,634 potential voters were surveyed for the poll between June 26 and 28. This means that many of those surveyed had probably also seen the debate on June 27.

Biden is losing young voters in particular to Trump

What is particularly serious is that young voters voted primarily for Trump in the survey. Among 18-29 year olds, 41.6 percent said they would vote for Trump in November, whereas Biden only received 27 percent. Historically, the Democrats have actually been able to score points in this age group, as Newsweek reported. And it seems that Biden lost precisely these points in the election campaign.

Biden was able to gain a small lead among voters between 45 and 64 years of age. Here, 47.7 percent voted for the 81-year-old. Trump received 45.1 percent in this age group. And the CNN-Survey directly after the TV debate was a big one for Biden: of 565 registered voters, 31 percent said they had a positive opinion of Biden after the debate. Before the TV debate, the figure was 37 percent.

Shocking results for Biden after TV debate: Many Democrats want other candidates

Trump, on the other hand, gained: before the debate, 40 percent said they had a positive opinion of Trump. After the debate with Biden, the figure was even higher at 43 percent. However, the survey was only aimed at voters who had seen the duel between the two presidential candidates. The survey had a margin of error of about plus or minus 5.5 percentage points. In addition, viewers were five percentage points more likely to republican-camp.

Another survey conducted by CBSNews and YouGov, was also devastating for Biden. Of the 1,130 registered voters in February, 37 percent said Biden should run again as a presidential candidate for the US elections After the debate, the figure fell by a full nine percentage points to 28 percent. Among registered Democrats, it even fell by ten percentage points, from 64 percent before the TV debate to 54 percent afterward. (sure)