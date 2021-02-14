Donald Trump’s successor Joe Biden wanted to end the scandal in the White House. But suddenly there are serious allegations – and now consequences.

Update from February 14th, 7.49 a.m.: White House spokesman TJ Ducklo, who was temporarily suspended on Friday over alleged threats against a journalist, has resigned. Biden’s chief spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Saturday (local time) that the president had accepted the resignation. Ducklo is said to have threatened a journalist to “destroy” her (see first report).

The Psaki declaration said: “We undertake to strive every day in our words and actions to meet the standard set by the President and to treat others with dignity and respect (…).” was accepted on Saturday evening after talking to Ducklo.

Ducklo had worked as a press officer for the Biden campaign team last year. He himself called his behavior on Twitter “unbearable.” He said he used “language no woman should ever hear from anyone, especially in a situation where she is just trying to do her job,” he wrote. He was “devastated to have embarrassed and disappointed my colleagues in the White House and President Biden”.

In a phone call, Ducklo allegedly threatened journalist Tara Palmeri from the politics website “Politico” with the words “I will destroy you” to ruin her reputation. The trigger was apparently Palmeri’s research into his relationship with a journalist from the “Politico” competitor “Axios”. Palmeri writes for the “Politico” newsletter, Playbook, which reports on the political inner life of Washington and is eagerly followed by politicians, their employees, journalists and other politically interested parties.

Biden suddenly in Trump-like chaos: the speaker is said to have threatened the journalist – drilling questions follow

First report from February 12th: Washington – A new era should begin with Joe Biden’s assumption of office in the USA. But less than a month after Biden’s assumption, a kind of upside-down – or well-used – world from Trump’s days shows up in the headquarters of the USA. The White House is facing a scandal over a press secretary.

Trump sends his regards: Biden is in a scandal about press spokesman – threat to journalist?

Biden’s administration suspended a vice spokesperson for a week after allegedly threatening a journalist in an argument. The behavior was “completely unacceptable” and her colleague knows that, said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki on Friday. The punishment followed an article in the magazine Vanity Fair down. It said vice spokesman TJ Ducklo had told a reporter for the website Politico threatened to “destroy” them and destroy their reputation. The journalist had questions about Ducklo’s relationship with a reporter on the website Axios posed.

The suspension raised questions in Washington. After the former President Donald Trump – who is currently in the middle of an impeachment – frequently insulted the media as “enemies of the people”, the White House promised his successor Joe Biden a professional approach to the press.

Joe Biden: spokeswoman faces probing questions – “We found this was a serious punishment”

Psaki was also reminded of Biden’s announcement at her press conference that he would fire anyone who was disrespectful to his colleagues on the spot. “We found it was a serious punishment,” she said of the free suspension. She made the decision in consultation with Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain, she did not speak to the president about it, said Psaki.

Trump repeatedly had problems with the press – and his spokesmen. There was greater controversy about the communications director Anthony Scaramucci. This recently publicly renounced Trump.