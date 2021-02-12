Donald Trump’s successor Joe Biden wanted to end the scandal in the White House. But suddenly there are serious allegations – reminiscent of the Trump era.

Washington – A new era should begin with Joe Biden’s inauguration in the United States. But less than a month after Biden’s assumption, a kind of upside-down – or well-used – world from Trump’s days shows up in the headquarters of the USA. The White House is facing a scandal over a press secretary.

Trump sends his regards: Biden is in a scandal about press spokesman – threat to journalist?

Biden’s administration suspended a vice spokesperson for a week after allegedly threatening a journalist in an argument. The behavior was “completely unacceptable” and her colleague knows that, said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki on Friday. The punishment followed an article in the magazine Vanity Fair down. It said vice spokesman TJ Ducklo had told a reporter for the website Politico threatened to “destroy” them and destroy their reputation. The journalist had questions about Ducklo’s relationship with a reporter on the website Axios posed.

The suspension raised questions in Washington. After the former President Donald Trump – who is currently in the middle of an impeachment – frequently insulted the media as “enemies of the people”, the White House promised his successor Joe Biden a professional approach to the press.

Joe Biden: spokeswoman faces probing questions – “We found this was a serious punishment”

Psaki was also reminded of Biden’s announcement at her press conference that he would fire anyone who was disrespectful to his colleagues on the spot. “We found it was a serious punishment,” she said of the free suspension. She made the decision in consultation with Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain, she did not speak to the president about it, said Psaki.

Trump repeatedly had problems with the press – and his spokesmen. There was greater controversy about the communications director Anthony Scaramucci. This recently publicly renounced Trump. The last spokeswoman for US President Sarah Huckabee Sanders is now even aiming for higher political offices. (dpa / fn)