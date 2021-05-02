US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his decision to withdraw all his country’s forces from Afghanistan on the tenth anniversary of the operation that led to the killing of the terrorist Osama bin Laden.

“We have fulfilled our promise to all those who lost loved ones on September 11th: We will never forget those we lost, and the United States will never back down from our commitment to prevent another attack on our homeland,” he added.

Biden, who announced last month that he would end Washington’s longest war by 9/11, praised former President Barack Obama for agreeing in 2011 to the covert operation targeting the Al Qaeda leader, and praised the Special Forces that carried out it in Pakistan.

The US President added that watching the operation remotely from a crowded room in the White House was “a moment that I will never forget, the intelligence experts who patiently tracked him, the clarity and conviction of President Obama in making the call, the courage and skill of our team on the field.”

With the United States preparing to withdraw its last troops from Afghanistan, Biden said, “Al Qaeda has retreated dramatically there.” But the United States will remain vigilant about the threat of terrorist groups that have spread throughout the world ».

“We will continue to monitor and disable any threat to us that emanates from Afghanistan,” he said. We will work to confront terrorist threats to our homeland and our interests in cooperation with allies and partners around the world. ”