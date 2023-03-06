“History is important,” the Democratic president said, during a speech he delivered in front of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama (south), where hundreds of peace activists were violently repressed by the police on March 7, 1965.

This “Bloody Sunday” shocked the United States and, a few months later, led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act, a federal law guaranteeing the right to vote for all.

Biden said that these demonstrators “forced America to face the truth and act,” accusing the opposition of wanting to “hide the historical truth.”

As the debate rages over the teaching of the history of slavery and the racist past in the country’s schools, Biden stressed that “we cannot choose to learn only what we want to know. We must know everything, the good and the bad.”

Conservative states have passed several laws since 2020 to ban the teaching of “critical race theory.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has presidential aspirations, recently defended banning a high school course on African American history, arguing that it “educates” young people.

In his speech, Biden called for maintaining “vigilance” regarding the right to vote, which, according to him, is threatened by, among other reasons, “dozens of restrictive laws” adopted in conservative states.

The 80-year-old president, whose political career has depended largely on the support of African American voters, urged Congress to pass a major electoral reform that Republican lawmakers have blocked.