The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has downplayed this Thursday the importance of having referred to the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, as a “dictator” in a fundraising event last Tuesday. Despite the fact that the Embassy in Washington has raised its protest with the State Department, Biden has said that he does not believe that his words “have any real consequence” and that he hopes to meet with Xi soon. Biden made these statements at a joint press conference at the White House with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, with whom the United States wants to strengthen its relations precisely as a counterweight to China.

In the first question, Biden has been asked if his statement could undermine or complicate the relationship with China. “The answer is no,” Biden said, but then gave a somewhat choppy and confusing explanation. After stammering, she has started: “Choose or avoid saying what I think are the facts regarding the relationship with China is not something that is going to change much,” she said. He has referred to the incident of the Chinese balloon, apparently, as a mix-up and has assured that the trip of the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has been a success. “I hope to meet with President Xi at some point in the future, in the near term and I don’t think it has had any real consequences,” he concluded.

The US president thus turned a deaf ear to the Chinese Embassy in Washington, which has announced that it has filed a formal protest. Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng told senior White House and State Department officials on Wednesday that Washington “should take serious steps to undo the negative impact” of what Biden said or “bear all the consequences.” “With the latest irresponsible comments about China’s political system and its top leader, people cannot help but question the sincerity of the US side” in its attempt to stabilize relations, the embassy statement said, calling it “provocative.” politics” Biden’s words.

Despite the fact that Modi is not head of state, but prime minister, he has been received with all the pageantry and paraphernalia of a state visit. The Indian president already had dinner at the White House on Wednesday in a more informal way, but this Thursday he is participating in the third state dinner given by Biden in the nearly two and a half years that he has been president.

In front of some 7,000 guests, both have launched speeches in the White House gardens in the morning in which they have opted for economic, commercial, political and defense cooperation and for strengthening ties between the two countries. More than four million Americans have roots in India, including the vice president, Kamala Harris. Modi has referred to both countries as “the world’s two largest democracies.”

Narendra Modi with Joe Biden this Thursday at the White House. Andrew Harnik (AP)

After their meeting in the Oval Office, both have appeared at a press conference. Biden has called the relationship between the United States and India “one of the most important in the world, stronger, closer and more dynamic than ever in history.” “On the issues that matter most and will define the future, our nations look to each other, including on critical global and regional issues,” Biden said.

Curiously, in the case of Modi, the one at the White House has been the first press conference he has granted since he took office nine years ago. He has always shied away from answering the press and on this occasion he has faced two questions. The first has been about the denunciations of violations of the human rights of some minorities in his country, especially Muslims. Modi has denied the major while outside the White House groups of activists demonstrated against these abuses. “There is absolutely no room for discrimination,” he has said.

“Democracy is our spirit,” Modi has cleared, who has tried to equate Indian democracy to that of the United States. “Democracy runs through our veins. We live democracy and our ancestors have put words to this concept”. He has stated that India has “proved that democracies can deliver, and when I say deliver, it is without regard to class, creed, religion or gender.”

Biden has assured that during their meeting both have had a “good conversation about democratic values.” At the beginning of it, he indicated that he wanted the alliance between the two countries to be “based on democracy, human rights, freedom and the rule of law.” The mere mention of those issues is an indication that he is concerned about the democratic regression in the country.

Another matter on which they have dealt has been the war in Ukraine, where both countries have had divergent positions. India abstained from voting on UN resolutions condemning Russia and refused to join the global coalition against Moscow. Also, since the start of the war, India has drastically increased its purchases of Russian oil. The differences continue even in vocabulary. Where Biden talks about “brutal war”, Modi talks about “events” and “dispute”.

“We have discussed our shared efforts to mitigate the human tragedies unleashed by Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine and to uphold the United Nations Charter’s basic principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Biden said. “Since the beginning of the events in Ukraine. India has emphasized resolving the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. We are fully ready to contribute in whatever we can to restore peace,” Modi said.

