by our correspondent Alberto Simoni

Red carpet and fanfare at the White House for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee, received by Joe Biden and first lady Jill (along with Kamala Harris and her husband, and the defense and foreign ministers) in the year in which the two countries celebrate the seventieth anniversary of their alliance, born in 1953 after the Korean war. This is the second state visit, after that of French President Emmanuel Macron in December, and the first South Korean leader to the White House since 2019 (but the last state visit by a president of this country dates back to 2011, when Barack Obama hosted ‘ Lee Myung-bak).



