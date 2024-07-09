Joe Biden has strengthened his bid for re-election and averted further defections among Democratic members of Congress. The Washington Post reports that, as the Capitol Hill resumed operations, the President of the United States won the support of several party leaders, thus managing to put aside (at least for the moment) the growing voices among the Dems calling for him to withdraw from the race due to doubts about his cognitive abilities and his drop in the polls.

For the newspaper, this could be a crucial week for his political survival, but in the meantime Biden – who yesterday in a letter to his party colleagues reiterated that he has no intention of taking any steps back – has received public support from a number of Democratic ‘big’ such as, among others, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Representative Ilhan Omar as well as that of the powerful Congressional Black Caucus (CBC). A clear reversal of the trend of recent days, notes the Washington Post, while still on Sunday there were reports of an imminent wave of official requests from party leaders for him to abandon his attempt to seek re-election.

“He’s been the best president of my lifetime, and we support him,” said Omar, who has been a past critic of Biden’s Middle East policy. Sen. Mark Kelly, a centrist, said Biden should remain the Democratic nominee, calling him “a president who has delivered significant results for the American people.”

Representatives Nanette Barragan and Adriano Espaillat, respectively the chair and vice chair of the 39-member Congressional Hispanic Caucus, also issued a statement of support for Biden and Vice President Harris. In addition, many of the 60 members of the CBC, a crucial group given the importance of black voters for the Democratic Party, are said to still be siding with Biden.

The President’s difficulties emerged clearly during the debate on June 27, when His shaky performance shocked the party, prompting many Democrats to suggest he should step aside leaving room for his vice president. Biden’s camp has been dithering for days, but the president’s recent frenzy of activity—attending rallies, calling lawmakers, and giving interviews—seems to have at least slowed the escalation.

However, there is no shortage of still critical voices are raised against his candidacysuch as that of Senator Patty Murray, a senior member of the Democratic Senate leadership, who said Biden must do more to prove he is the best possible challenger to Trump. “We need to see a much stronger and more energetic candidate on the campaign trail in the near future so he can convince voters that he is up to the task,” Murray said.

But unlike the past few days, Biden has also managed to secure the support of key circlesincluding influential members of the left-wing group of lawmakers, The Squad. Ocasio-Cortez said she spoke with Biden over the weekend and said she was not looking for a replacement. “He’s made it clear he’s in this race,” she said. “That’s a closed issue.”