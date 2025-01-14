The president of the United States, Joe Biden, appeared this Monday to take stock of his administration before Donald Trump assumes the presidency on January 20. During his latest speech on foreign policy, the Democrat referred to the war between Russia and Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas. Biden has claimed to have “laying the groundwork” for Trump to “protect Ukraine” and has stated that a truce agreement in the Gaza Strip is about to come “to fruition”, something that Trump has also promised but has not yet revealed how he will achieve it.

“Ukraine remains a free and independent country with potential for a bright future. We have laid the foundations so that the next Administration can protect the future of the Ukrainian people,” the US president declared. In addition, he assured that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, “has failed in all its strategic objectives” and that the Kremlin leader thought he could conquer the Ukrainian capital in a short period of time. “Since the war started, I am the only one who has visited the center of kyiv. He hasn’t.”

The Democrat – who has sent billions of euros in military aid to Kiev – has claimed that he managed to get some 50 countries to come together to help Ukraine and to impose “unprecedented sanctions” to Russia. According to Biden, these actions have caused Russia to be “losing on the battlefield” and the country’s economy to be “under enormous pressure.” “When Putin launched his invasion I had two jobs: one was to unite the world and defend Ukraine. The other was to prevent war between two nuclear powers. We did both“said the president.

The president also stated during his speech that the truce agreement in Gaza is imminent. “We are on the verge of a proposal that I explained in detail months ago finally come to fruition“said the American after the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, met this Monday with a delegation from Hamas and another from the United States to address the status of the negotiations. “We are pushing hard to close the pact”he added after ensuring that he learned many years ago to never give up.

The agreement, according to the president, “would free the hostages, stop the fighting, would provide security to Israel and would allow us to significantly increase humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians.” After ensuring that the war – in which more than 46,000 Palestinians have already died – was started by Hamas, Biden recalled that many innocents have been murdered and that entire communities have been destroyed.”The Palestinian people deserve peace and the right to determine their own future. “Israel deserves peace and real security, and the hostages deserve to be reunited with their families,” he said.

During his appearance, President Biden also assured that he will hand over to the next Administration a country with more “allies” and “friends” and that has managed to maintain the United States as one of the “strongest economies in the world.” He has also referred to other foreign policy issues, such as the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, which ended on August 30, 2021. “Ending the war was the right thing to do”stated the president after ensuring that his priority was for American troops to return home.