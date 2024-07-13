At a rally in Detroit, the US president declares that he is “not going anywhere” and recalls the criminal cases against Trump

The President of the United States, Joe Bidenappeared more energetic this Friday (12.Jul.2024) during a rally in Detroit, reaffirming his permanence in the race for the White House and warning that the Republican Donald Trump represents a “serious threat to the country”. The Democrat raised his tone against the former president, even using his criminal record as an argument.

Speaking to an audience of supporters, Biden declared: “You made me the candidate, not the press. And I’m not going anywhere. If you get knocked down, you get back up.”. Since his poor performance in the presidential debate against Trump on June 27, in which he stuttered and struggled to complete his arguments, the president has faced strong pressure from his party and the press to withdraw his candidacy. However, he has stated several times that he does not intend to withdraw, reinforcing his position once again today.

“I’m running and we’re going to win”Biden said, repeating his commitment of recent weeks. “I am the Democratic Party candidate, the only Democrat or Republican who has ever defeated Donald Trump,” continued.

Biden targeted his speech at the groups that make up his electoral base — minorities, especially black voters, and women concerned about the future of reproductive rights under a Trump administration. The Democrat listed his campaign promises: protecting in vitro fertilization, voting rights and Affordable Care Act. He also promised to make Roe v. Wade “the law of the land”.

The issue of abortion rights became very relevant after the US Supreme Court overturned the case law Roe v. Wade. The case was decided in the early 1970s and secured women’s legal right to abortion in the United States for decades. “The first thing we’re going to do is restore Roe v. Wade and make it permanent law.”Biden said, although such a promise would depend on a solid majority of Democrats in Congress.

According to the New York TimesBiden used teleprompters during his speech, which does not allow us to assess the Democrat’s real condition. The fact is: Biden is 81 years old and has been showing weaknesses when pressured. He stutters, rambles and seems to have difficulty completing his thoughts. He will be 86 at the end of his second term, if he is reelected in November.

More than two weeks after the debate, Biden finally took a pointed swipe at Trump, something his allies and supporters feared he would no longer be able to do — at least not successfully.

“Donald Trump is a convicted felon,” Biden said, recalling the 34 charges against Trump, related to the cover-up of a payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election campaign to silence an extramarital affair.

Biden also mentioned the sexual harassment allegations against Trump, directly citing a judge who ruled that the former president raped writer E. Jean Carroll, and the mishandling of classified documents after the Republican left the White House.

Friday’s speech was Biden’s most energetic performance in recent rallies. He responded to criticism that he is too old for the job, reaffirming that he is still in the race and that he is being “wholesale” by the press. He was applauded loudly while supporters shouted “4 more years”.

IMPACT ON THE CAMPAIGN

The Democrat’s age is an obstacle to his possible reelection. His cognitive aptitude has become a topic of discussion in the election campaign due to the blunders he has been making during his term. If he wins the November election, Biden will be 86 years old when he leaves office.

There are video recordings of several embarrassing situations in which Biden stumbles, shows weakness or even has memory lapses. A recent report by Wall Street Journal interviewed dozens of people and reports that the country’s president often dozes off during meetings.

In June, the American newspaper also published a long report listing moments in which Biden makes mistakes, such as tuning out conversations, closing his eyes and giving the impression of having some memory confusion.