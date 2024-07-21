Abdullah Abu Daif (Washington)

US President Joe Biden announced in a statement issued yesterday that he will not run for a new presidential term in the 2024 elections, stressing that he will focus on performing his duties as president for the rest of his term.

According to a statement published on his page on the “X” platform, the announcement came after assessing the situation with senior officials in his administration, where Biden expressed his pride in the achievements made over the past three and a half years, pointing to the strength of the American economy and historic investments in rebuilding the nation, improving health care, and strengthening democracy.

Biden also indicated that his decision was in the best interests of his party and the country, stressing that he will speak to the nation later this week with more details about his decision.

Biden expressed his deep gratitude to all who worked to secure his re-election, and extended special thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris for her exceptional partnership in the work.

Biden concluded his statement by saying: “There is nothing America cannot do when we work together. We just have to remember that we are the United States of America.”

Biden said he fully supports Kamala as the Democratic presidential nominee this year, calling on his supporters to donate to Harris’ campaign.

A well-informed source said that President Biden had intended until the evening before yesterday to remain in the 2024 presidential race, before informing his senior aides yesterday afternoon that he would withdraw from it.

“Last night the message was clear, go ahead with everything and move forward at full speed, and yesterday afternoon the president told his senior team he had changed his mind,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In the Republican candidate’s first reaction to Biden’s resignation and his endorsement of Harris, Donald Trump told CNN yesterday that he believes defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 elections will be easier than defeating Democratic President Joe Biden, who announced his withdrawal from the presidential race.

American political analyst Irina Tsukerman said that all eyes are on the Democratic Party convention next August, while Kamala Harris presents herself as a natural successor to Biden because of her seniority in office, and the ease with which funding can be redirected to her or names on ballots can be changed. But she has distanced herself from Biden and most members of the party, and has a weak and poor political record.

Hazem Ghabra, a former advisor at the US State Department, said that Biden’s withdrawal from the electoral race came very late, as is clear, but better late than never, as this decision opens the door for Harris to bear great responsibility as an alternative candidate.

He added to Al-Ittihad that Harris has a difficult task ahead of her, as she must immediately begin trying to convince voters of her as a candidate for president.

For his part, political analyst Gabriel Soma said that Harris will face a major challenge in preparing in a very short period of time, and winning over moderates and anti-Trump Republicans. She will also need to develop a strong vision and demonstrate expertise in economics and foreign policy that will have broad appeal while differing from Trump or Biden.

In addition, a recent opinion poll conducted in the United States revealed that the majority of Democrats now want President Joe Biden to announce his abandonment of his campaign to represent the Democratic Party in the upcoming presidential elections, in order to make way for a different candidate, who may have a greater chance of defeating former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The poll results revealed that six out of 10 Democrats believe that Kamala Harris would be a good president if she ran for and won the November 5 election, while 22% doubted this.

In the same context, 43% of American adults – whose opinions were surveyed – said that they had a positive opinion of Harris, while another 48% disagreed.

But Kamala Harris’s approval rating on the American street remains higher than that of Biden himself, who the poll indicated that 60% of Americans in general hold negative views of him.