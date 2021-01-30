The president of the United States, Joe Biden, signs a series of executive orders at the White House, in Washington (USA), on January 27. Evan Vucci / AP

In just ten days the new president of the United States, Joe Biden, has signed more than thirty executive orders with which the Democratic Administration intends to stage an amendment to the entire term of Donald Trump, a president who also resorted to these orders to rectify the presidency of Barack Obama. The turn of the wheel has been expressed even more intensely in the image of institutionality and attachment to public service offered by the new Cabinet, in which officials, the foreign service and the Pentagon receive the qualified treatment that Biden’s predecessor neglected, haunted by the idea that a Deep state he wanted to steal democracy from the citizens. The first phone calls from the Oval Office also constitute a rectification, both for the assurances provided to the allies and for the demanding attitude towards Russian President Vladimir Putin, which contrasts with Donald Trump’s understanding attitude towards authoritarian regimes. To all this must be added the launch of a colossal financial package to recover from the pandemic and the clear signs of reopening towards Cuba.

Many of the decisions have taken the form of executive orders and promote turns that seem very successful: return to the Paris climate agreement, annulment of the prohibition of entry from certain countries of Islamic religion, cancellation of the construction permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, paralysis of the fence with Mexico, recovery of the integration plan for young children of immigrants born in the United States, authorization for the LGBT military to serve in the Army, revitalization of the health reform promoted by Obama, support for the reproductive rights of women women overruled by Trump. On the other hand, it seems the protectionist continuity, embodied in the order that promotes the purchase by the Administration of products manufactured in the United States, of doubtful efficacy and strong propaganda aroma.

All these presidential orders have in common their programmatic nature. They are very significant, but their effects are limited and require later and more difficult legislative and budgetary work, in which little progress will be made if Biden fails to implement his program of national unity and bipartisan collaboration. In reality, the real steering wheel that can reverse a presidency as dire and divisive as Trump’s is another presidency capable of overcoming partisan polarization and regaining the lost sense of unity among the three powers and between Americans and their local institutions. state and federal. That will be the measure of the success of Biden’s tenure.